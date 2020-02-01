United States Steel’s (X) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on X. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a sell rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a sell rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.62.

NYSE X traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $9.07. 26,953,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,063,699. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.47. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,139,000 after acquiring an additional 246,544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 263,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 58,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

