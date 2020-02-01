United States Steel’s (X) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on X. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a sell rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a sell rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.62.

NYSE X traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $9.07. 26,953,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,063,699. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.47. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,139,000 after acquiring an additional 246,544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 263,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 58,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

