Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Logistics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. Universal Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 86.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth $108,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 7,143.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

