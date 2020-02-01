Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Logistics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. Universal Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71.
About Universal Logistics
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.
