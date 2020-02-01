US Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 (IDIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

US Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:IDIV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

NYSEARCA IDIV opened at $12.19 on Friday. US Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86.

