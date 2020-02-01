USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Receives $18.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:USAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. 272,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 794.40 and a beta of 1.29.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $175.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. USA Compression Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.22%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 16.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 10.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

