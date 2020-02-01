USDx stablecoin (USDX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One USDx stablecoin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010719 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded flat against the dollar. USDx stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $239,268.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,349.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.02 or 0.04008743 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001759 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00617134 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005916 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,548,451 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

