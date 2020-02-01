Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Announces Earnings Results

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 30.70%.

Utah Medical Products stock traded down $8.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,071. Utah Medical Products has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $112.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.92. The stock has a market cap of $387.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

In other Utah Medical Products news, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 584 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $62,517.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 800 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $86,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,357 shares of company stock worth $359,913. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTMD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 312.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2,384.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1,116.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

