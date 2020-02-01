Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.31. 6,479,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

