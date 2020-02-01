ValuEngine Downgrades ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $736.71 million during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 22.07%. Research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 624,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 407,052 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 58,135 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,801,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,011,000 after purchasing an additional 87,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.