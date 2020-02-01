ValuEngine Downgrades ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $736.71 million during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 22.07%. Research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.
