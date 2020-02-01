ValuEngine Lowers Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NRIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Northrim BanCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ NRIM traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.63. 19,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,038. The stock has a market cap of $246.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.78. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $42.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 19.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 99,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

