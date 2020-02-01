ValuEngine Lowers Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VCEL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vericel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.18.

Get Vericel alerts:

Shares of VCEL opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $733.00 million, a P/E ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 2.67. Vericel has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. Vericel’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $278,820.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vericel by 665.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 238,766.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Vericel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the third quarter worth about $251,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.