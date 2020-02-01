ValuEngine Upgrades OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of OFG traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.71. 410,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $98.92 million for the quarter. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Edwin Perez bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $808,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,813,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,180,000 after purchasing an additional 114,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 501.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 289,319 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 14.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $35,844,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

