Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Boosted by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,729 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Lpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,419,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 301,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,297,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,097,000 after purchasing an additional 278,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.01. 15,685,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,075,958. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

