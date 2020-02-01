Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,915.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,473,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,001,000 after buying an additional 2,391,562 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,543,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,260 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,876 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,488 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,583,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,401 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 15,685,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,075,958. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

