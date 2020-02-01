Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 6.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.55% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $164,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.74. 486,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,876. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $151.38 and a 52-week high of $184.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.46 and its 200 day moving average is $171.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

