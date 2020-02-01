Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.33. 1,914,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,111. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.69 and a 1-year high of $81.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

