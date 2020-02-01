Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Decreased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 179,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.94 on Friday, reaching $163.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,522,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,771. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $137.12 and a 1 year high of $169.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

