Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.9% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 314,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,428,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,463,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 179,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,522,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,771. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $137.12 and a 12-month high of $169.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

