Velas (VLX) Market Cap Hits $26.47 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $26.47 million and $1.70 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,052,492,846 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,410,256 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

