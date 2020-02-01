Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $13.75 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,195 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $170.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day moving average of $145.99. The company has a market cap of $1,298.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $102.35 and a one year high of $174.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.