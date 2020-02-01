Verasity (VRA) Trading Up 6.5% This Week

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $1.60 million and $274,758.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Verasity Token Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

