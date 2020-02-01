Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.88, approximately 1,613,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,982,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.97.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 160.88% and a negative net margin of 809.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verastem Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Verastem by 175.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 297,778 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Verastem by 467.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 212,772 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Verastem by 51.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 47,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Verastem by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

