Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $162.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.08.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $2,393,285.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,067.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $3,686,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at $12,328,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,115 shares of company stock worth $22,278,196 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.