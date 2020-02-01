Versant Capital Management Inc Has $1.69 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,553,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,318,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 100,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,071,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 177,800 shares of company stock valued at $23,657,732 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $132.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

