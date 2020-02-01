Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $247.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on VRTX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Swann raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.79.
Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.05. 3,354,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.90. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $239.40.
In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $197,266.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,826.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 509 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $101,291.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,316 shares of company stock worth $26,255,149 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3,714.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
