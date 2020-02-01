Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $247.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VRTX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Swann raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.79.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.05. 3,354,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.90. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $239.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $197,266.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,826.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 509 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $101,291.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,316 shares of company stock worth $26,255,149 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3,714.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

