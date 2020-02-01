VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) PT Raised to $30.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $28.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,309,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,843. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 83.01, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a net margin of 66.78% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $222.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

