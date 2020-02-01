VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.02

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.02 and traded as high as $48.16. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $48.16, with a volume of 579 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 67.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 9.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

