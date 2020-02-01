Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.07.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.70 price objective (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a report on Tuesday.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 9.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,732,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 244,203 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 28.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,995,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.97. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.65. Vipshop had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.