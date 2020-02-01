Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 200 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Insight Enterprises worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,837,000 after buying an additional 106,813 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

NSIT opened at $65.87 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,361.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $232,975.99. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley set a $79.00 target price on Insight Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

