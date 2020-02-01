Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 107.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Lithia Motors worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 167.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $6,831,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $2,228,000.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 19,048 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,047,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 1,758 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $282,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LAD stock opened at $135.64 on Friday. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.60.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

