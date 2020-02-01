Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 22,900 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 80,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

PK stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.33. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PK. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

