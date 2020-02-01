Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 300 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2,915.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.45.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 42.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Capital One Financial raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.