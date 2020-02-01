Virtacoin Achieves Market Cap of $6,226.00 (VTA)

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded 25% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Virtacoin has traded up 119.4% against the US dollar. One Virtacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Virtacoin has a market cap of $6,226.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000101 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin Profile

Virtacoin (CRYPTO:VTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Virtacoin is www.virtacoin.world

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

