Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) will report sales of $243.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.56 million and the lowest is $237.72 million. Virtu Financial reported sales of $299.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $963.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $961.90 million to $965.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.75 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup set a $18.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 20,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 208.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Virtu Financial by 31.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,424. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.56.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.