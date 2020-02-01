Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) issued its earnings results on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.03. 149,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.31. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $86.91 and a 12 month high of $131.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

VRTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

