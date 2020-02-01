VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,125 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,945,000 after purchasing an additional 558,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,276,000 after purchasing an additional 354,014 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 218,641 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $14,777,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $12,070,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.57. 851,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,946. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $87.26 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

