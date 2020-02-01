VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,064 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000. United Rentals comprises about 1.4% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,999,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in United Rentals by 118.1% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 12,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its stake in United Rentals by 12.8% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 35,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.78.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $455,551.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at $27,305,048.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $3,474,688.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at $27,492,480.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,241. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:URI traded down $5.89 on Friday, hitting $135.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.90 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.86 and its 200 day moving average is $137.34. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a return on equity of 43.33% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.