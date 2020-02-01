VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.94. 21,252,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,066,832. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.