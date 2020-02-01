VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 146,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,466,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,972,000 after purchasing an additional 612,203 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ORI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,880,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,162. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.73. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Calderon Alberto 44,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. Insiders have acquired 600 shares of company stock worth $13,508 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

