VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 966 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $729,412,000 after buying an additional 437,189 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,722,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $374,416,000 after buying an additional 21,293 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,573,607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $341,976,000 after buying an additional 40,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,453,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $316,047,000 after acquiring an additional 69,890 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $8.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.45. 5,386,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $302.54. The company has a market cap of $258.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.53.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

