VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,177 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,346,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23,168.4% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 163,337 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,003,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 224,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after buying an additional 60,825 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.47. 1,196,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,929. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.87 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.67.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

