VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.1% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.21.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.59. 18,158,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,481,418. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.69. The company has a market cap of $525.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.