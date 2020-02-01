VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,579 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nike by 4.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 278,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,375,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the third quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Nike by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 208,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $19,544,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Argus upped their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $96.30. 8,656,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,821,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $149.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.10.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

