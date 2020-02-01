Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSE VVNT traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.66. 329,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,138. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $23.86.
Vivint Smart Home Company Profile
