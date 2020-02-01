Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Trading 46.6% Higher

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) traded up 46.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.30, 631,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 394,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

