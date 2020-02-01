VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

VOC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. 159,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,400. The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.83. VOC Energy Trust has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 93.53% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, insider Fahey Julie acquired 7,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $25,015.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 101,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 67,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 15.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.