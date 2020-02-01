Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.89) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 195.47 ($2.57).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Vodafone Group stock traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 149.30 ($1.96). The stock had a trading volume of 51,728,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 151.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 152.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion and a PE ratio of -5.29. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.05 ($2.43). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.28%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.