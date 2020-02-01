Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €194.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VOW3. Barclays set a €214.00 ($248.84) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nord/LB set a €198.00 ($230.23) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €196.00 ($227.91) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €195.40 ($227.21).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 traded down €1.62 ($1.88) during trading on Friday, hitting €162.38 ($188.81). The company had a trading volume of 1,425,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09. Volkswagen has a one year low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a one year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €178.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €164.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

