Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €220.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €196.00 ($227.91) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €198.00 ($230.23) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €195.40 ($227.21).

Volkswagen stock opened at €162.38 ($188.81) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €178.23 and a 200-day moving average of €164.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.09. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 1-year high of €187.74 ($218.30).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

