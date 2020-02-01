VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered VOLVO AB/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an inline rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VOLVO AB/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.54. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

