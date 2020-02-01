Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 135 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a SEK 135 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 162 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 175 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of SEK 162.40.

Shares of Volvo stock traded up SEK 1.40 on Thursday, hitting SEK 165.30. 7,722,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of SEK 156.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 145.01. Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

